PDP Northern Elders Who Endorsed Saraki, Mohammed Spoke For Themselves – Sule Lamido

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Sule Lamido on Saturday said the consensus decision reached by “some Northern Elders” does not reflect the position of PDP members in the North.

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed and former Senate President Bukola Saraki said on Friday that they had emerged as consensus candidates after a decision by Northern elders of the PDP.

But Lamido, a former Governor of Jigawa state, said such a consensus does not speak for the region.

“The attention of key stakeholders of the PDP in the Northern States is drawn to reports in the media that some Northern Elders have shortlisted two of our prominent and deserving aspirants as consensus PDP Presidential Candidates,” Lamido said.

“Having widely consulted Party Leaders across the 19 Northern States and FCT, it is hereby stated to our teeming Party members and the general public that what is reported in the Media is only the personal opinion of those who issued the statement and not the position of the PDP members in the North!

“Discussions are ongoing with ALL the aspirants in our party with a view to having a National Consensus if possible or at least working towards having a smooth acrimony free National Convention.

“The position of the Northern Elders is not only injurious to the North but equally injurious to the Northern Aspirants.”