Advertisement

Youths Barricade Road In Benin-City Over Alleged Police Brutality

Jessica Ologbosere  
Updated April 23, 2022
Youths barricaded a road in Benin-City on April 23, 2022 over alleged police brutality.
Youths barricaded a road in Benin-City on April 23, 2022 over alleged police brutality.

 

Youths of Obaze community, off Upper Mission road in Benin-City on Saturday barricade a section of the Upper Mission Road in protest against the killing of a young man.

Ikpomwosa Aikpitanyi was said to have been extrajudicially executed by the police.

An orphan, he was reportedly a member of the vigilante group in the community until his death at about 11pm on Friday.

READ ALSO: Gunmen Attack Kogi Police Station, Kill Three Operatives

The youths said they wanted to ensure justice was done in the matter.

The police, speaking to Channels Television, said they have arrested the operatives who responded to the distress call from which the shooting occurred and that investigations were ongoing.



More on Local

Ishaku Orders ‘Operation Stop And Search’ In Taraba After Two Bombings In Four Days

Oba Adeyemi, A Symbol Of Nigeria’s Epic Struggle – Obasanjo

Gunmen Attack Kogi Police Station, Kill Three Operatives

Canada Court Sentences Fake Nurse To Seven Years In Prison

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV