Youths Barricade Road In Benin-City Over Alleged Police Brutality

Youths of Obaze community, off Upper Mission road in Benin-City on Saturday barricade a section of the Upper Mission Road in protest against the killing of a young man.

Ikpomwosa Aikpitanyi was said to have been extrajudicially executed by the police.

An orphan, he was reportedly a member of the vigilante group in the community until his death at about 11pm on Friday.

The youths said they wanted to ensure justice was done in the matter.

The police, speaking to Channels Television, said they have arrested the operatives who responded to the distress call from which the shooting occurred and that investigations were ongoing.