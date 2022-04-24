2023 Presidency: I Don’t Believe In Zoning – Bala Mohammed

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Governor of Bauchi State of Bala Mohammed has said he does not believe in zoning but rather believes that Nigeria deserves a leader who has a heart to serve.

Governor Bala made the comments during an interview on Channels TV’s Sunday Politics.

This comes days after himself and former Senate President Bukola Saraki, were selected by the Northern Elders Forum on Friday as the consensus candidates.

Read Also: Consensus Candidate: Tambuwal Distances Self From Saraki, Mohammed’s Emergence

According to him, himself and Saraki have been askd to decided who will emerge as the candidate to represent the region.

While stating that he has the wealth of knowledge and experience to lead Nigeria, he said he will only step down for Saraki if he is convinced beyond reasonable doubts that he will do a better job come 2023.

When asked if he would step down for former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, who is considered to be one of the politics heavy-weights who is vying for the top job, Bala said: “why can’t Atiku step down for me”.

He explained that the only person who he would step down for is Goodluck Jonathan, if he declares his interest to run for President.

“I stand by my commitment not to contest against Jonathan,” the governor said.