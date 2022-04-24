APC Begins Sale Of Nomination Forms On Tuesday

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will begin the sale of Nomination and Expression of Interest forms on Tuesday.

A source in the APC’s media office in Abuja confirmed the development to Channels Television on Sunday.

It was gathered that the exercise, which was scheduled to begin on Saturday, was postponed due to some logistics and administrative challenges.

This is coming four days after the party fixed the fees for the nomination forms — presidential hopefuls are expected to pay N100 million while those for governorship will pay N50 million.

APC Not For the Rich

The price of the nomination form for the state House of Assembly was pegged at N2 million, the House of Representatives is N10 million, and that for the Senate is N20 million.

While many Nigerians have described the fees as exorbitant in the light of current economic realities, the APC spokesperson, said the decision was justified.

“I get that people may have legitimate questions around that (referring to the cost of the nomination form). Don’t forget at the same time some of the most special groups of citizens were granted high consideration either in delivering nomination forms to them for free or in the case of women and people living with disabilities,” he said on Politics Today.

“Youths who are between ages 25 to 40 were granted 50 percent discount. The party advised the party on the price tags. What is the present situation in the country? We still live in a country where people live very opulent lifestyles and make legitimate money.

“APC isn’t for the rich. Things are not perfect economically. They are not perfect anywhere. The party made a decision that the value put on these forms are justified.”