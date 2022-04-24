Bandits Kidnap Lecturer, Daughter In Kaduna

A former Head of the Department of Electrical Engineering at Kaduna Polytechnic, Ramatu Abarshi has been kidnapped by gunmen suspected to be bandits in Lere Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The police authorities are yet to confirm the incident, but a relative of the victim told Channels Television that the female Lecturer was kidnapped on Saturday afternoon along with her daughter, Amira, at Mariri Town in Lere local government while they were distributing some food items to some residents for the Ramadan fasting.

They are reportedly trailed by the bandits to Kasuwar Magani where they were eventually kidnapped to an unknown destination.

The kidnapped lecturer is popularly known for her philanthropy and peace initiatives in southern part of Kaduna State