Canadian PM Trudeau Says ‘Looking Forward’ To Working With France’s Macron
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday congratulated French president Emmanuel Macron on his election victory over far-right opponent Marine Le Pen.
“Looking forward to continuing our work together on the issues that matter most to people in Canada and France — from defending democracy, to fighting climate change, to creating good jobs and economic growth for the middle class,” Trudeau said on Twitter.
More to follow…
10 hours ago