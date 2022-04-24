Advertisement

Canadian PM Trudeau Says ‘Looking Forward’ To Working With France’s Macron

Updated April 24, 2022
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau  ( File Photo by ANDREJ IVANOV / AFP)

 

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday congratulated French president Emmanuel Macron on his election victory over far-right opponent Marine Le Pen.

“Looking forward to continuing our work together on the issues that matter most to people in Canada and France — from defending democracy, to fighting climate change, to creating good jobs and economic growth for the middle class,” Trudeau said on Twitter.

