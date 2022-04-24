Everything Must Be Done To Win 2023 Elections, Wike Tells PDP Stakeholders

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State says the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) must do everything to win the polls or risk extinction.

Wike, whose tenure ends by next year, is one of the frontline presidential aspirants battling the clinch the PDP ticket.

While addressing PDP stakeholders on Saturday in Akwa, the Anambra State capital, Wike said if the party cannot defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the polls, it might go into extinction.

“We have been in opposition since 2015. If we don’t win this election in 2023, you can as well forget PDP. Everything must be done to win this election,” he said.

“No sentiment should be brought in. Of all the aspirants, who can withstand APC in this election? Whether the person is from Anambra, Sokoto, or Imo, look at all of us, who can withstand APC in this election? It is me!”

The governor said that for the PDP to win the election in 2023, the party’s delegates should vote for him to emerge as the presidential candidate.

He warned the party’s leadership against fielding an unpopular candidate, arguing that this is the wrong time for delegates to be misled by money.

On whether he would give up his presidential ambition, the Rivers governor said he will never step down for any other aspirant.

This is even as he knocked fellow aspirants – ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Anambra Governor, Peter Obi for their comments on their eligibility to become Nigeria’s President.

According to him, his desire is to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari and not to become the running mate of any other presidential aspirant.

He added, “When you see somebody who wants to run for election, you will know. I am not running for election to be vice president to be anybody.

“I didn’t collect any form that if I don’t win, I will go to the Senate. I am not going anywhere. The only thing is that I will run and I will win is the presidency of the country.”