NDLEA Seizes Cocaine In Teabags, Arrests Traffickers At Lagos, Abuja Airports

Operatives of National Drug Law Enforcement (NDLEA) have seized 4.1 kilograms of cocaine wrapped in tea bags as well as arrested four traffickers at the Lagos and Abuja airports.

The spokesman of the agency, Femi Babafemi, said this in a statement issued on Sunday, explaining that the cocaine was intercepted from a Brazil-based cartel.

“At least, four traffickers involved in the attempts to import and export illicit drugs through the country in the last week are now in the custody of the agency,” the statement read.

“One of them is 33-year-old Pascal Ekene Okolo, an indigene of Ihe in Ogwu Local Government Area of Enugu State, who was arrested during an inward clearance of Qatar Airways flight from Sao Paulo via Doha at the arrival hall of the NAIA on Sunday 17th April.

“Okolo, who claimed to be into wine business in Brazil, was arrested with a travelling bag containing different medicinal tea bags, which were used to conceal 4.1 kilograms of cocaine.”

According to the anti-drug agency, a Canada-based Nigerian, Anigo Christian Godspower, was intercepted at the D-Arrival Hall of the MMIA during an inward clearance of passengers on Qatar Airways from Sao Paolo via Doha to Lagos. This happened last Sunday.

Two blocks of cocaine weighing 2.10kg were discovered when his luggage was searched. But the suspect, 52, and a native of Udi local council area of Enugu State, claimed he ran an unregistered Bureau De Change business before taking up the illicit drug trade.

“The bid by another cartel to export 950 grams of Heroin concealed in the soles of lady’s footwear through the MMIA cargo shed was equally foiled by anti-narcotic officers who have so far arrested two suspects linked to the crime,” it added.

“Those arrested between 16th and 17th April in connection with an attempt to export the drug to Monrovia, Liberia include Idokoja Solomon Chukwurah and Patrick John Tochukwu.”

This is just as a suspected fake security agent was arrested on Saturday 23rd April in Abuja while moving 23.8kg of cannabis from Lagos to Maiduguri, Borno State.

In his reaction to the feats, the Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa also commended the operatives of the affected commands.