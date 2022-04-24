Police Arrest Two Suspected Cultists In Supremacy Fight, Recover Charms

Two suspected cultists have been arrested in Ogun State, police authorities said on Sunday.

The suspects were nabbed in the early hours of the day following a distress call that members of the Aiye cult group were in a supremacy battle with another rival cult group at Elega/Iberekodo axis of Abeokuta metropolis.

In a statement, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, identified the suspects as Habeeb Muideen and one Ibrahim.

After receiving the distress call, the police spokesman said SWAT Commander, Kalejaye Olanrewaju quickly led his men to the scene.

READ ALSO: NDLEA Seizes 4kg Of Cocaine In Teabags, Arrests Traffickers At Lagos, Abuja Airports

“On sighting the policemen, the cultists ran to a different direction but were hotly chased and Habeeb Muideen was arrested at Iberekodo while Ibrahim was apprehended at Ajitadun area of the metropolis,” the police spokesman said.

“The two suspects are currently undergoing interrogation at SWAT office to determine their roles in the clash which left one Eiye member dead. Recovered from the arrested suspects are battle axes and assaulted charms.”

He explained that the State Police Command has apprehended no fewer than 37 members of various cult groups in a clampdown on cultists in the state within the last one month.

This is even as the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered a comprehensive manhunt for the fleeing members of the groups.