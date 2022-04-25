Alleged Abuse: Chrisland Schools Reopen After One Week

All Chrisland Schools in Lagos resumed on Monday in line with a directive from the State Government.

The Lagos State Government had shut down all branches of Chrisland schools on April 18 over alleged sexual abuse of one of its pupils.

But state authorities announced the reopening of the schools on Saturday following a ‘review of the ongoing administrative investigation’ into the incident.

Channels Television visited the Chrisland school branches in VGC, Lekki and Opebi, Ikeja and observed that resumption was smooth and without hitches.

However, our cameras were not allowed to get close to film or even interact with parents who we observed bringing their children and wards to school.

The authorities of the school, who declined to make any comments, directed our reporter to put request for interviews in writing.