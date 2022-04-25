It’s Injustice For South-East Not To Produce Nigeria’s President – Victor Umeh

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Senator Victor Umeh, on Monday, said it is an injustice for the South-East region not to produce Nigeria’s President.

Since the country returned to civil rule in 1999, the presidency has rotated to the South-West, North-West and the South-South regions.

As President Muhammadu Buhari from Katsina State completes his two-term constitutional tenure by 2023, there have been demands by the southern governors for the presidency to be zoned to the region.

Specifically, most easterners want the South-East region to produce President Buhari’s successor next year. Among such making the demand is Senator Umeh.

“It is an injustice,” Umeh said during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today. “South-East has never produced President for Nigeria.

“Nobody from the South-East has been President, it is the turn of the South to produce President now. The way we have shared power over the years, you will see that the South-West has produced a president through Obasanjo democratically for eight years, now they have the vice president standing out for eight years with Buhari, then the South-South has produced President through Jonathan who has been there for nearly six years.”

When asked if the region is united, the APGA chieftain said the South-East is united in purpose as the easterners will back up an Igbo presidential candidate.

According to him, the South-East agenda is for Nigeria’s presidency to come from the region.