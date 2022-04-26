2023: Lalong To Run For Senate As Enang Joins Akwa Ibom Governorship Race

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has indicated his interest to run for Plateau South Senatorial election in 2023.

The governor, who is the Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum, obtained the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms at the national secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja.

A group identified as The Plateau Legacy Group led by Rt. Hon. Yusuf Gagdi collected the forms and guidelines on behalf of Governor Lalong.

Similarly, Senator Ita Enang, the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Niger Delta Affairs, has joined the Akwa Ibom State governorship race.

In his quest to succeed Governor Udom Emmanuel whose constitutional two-term tenure elapses by 2023, he picked up APC’s Expression of Interest and Nomination forms at the party’s national secretariat.

On hand to present the forms to the aspirants is APC National Organizing Secretary, Sulaiman Muhammad Argungu.

Argungu was accompanied by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Barrister Felix Morka and the Deputy National Organizing Secretary, Nze Chidi Duru.

Both party chieftains assured the aspirants of adequate forms, dispelling fears of hoarding.