2023: Osinbajo Seeks Support In Ogun, Receives Royal Blessings

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday met with critical stakeholders in Ogun state as part of his ongoing consultations towards the realisation of his 2023 presidential ambitions

Addressing the Remo traditional rulers, the traditional council and members of the All Progressives Congress in Remo, the Vice President said he was the best man for the job with a track-record of experience, patriotism and the fear of God.

He also met behind closed doors with party officials and delegate members to the presidential primary expected to take place in Abuja next month

The Vice-President was accompanied by Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun.

The Governor commended Osinbajo’s purposeful leadership and expressed support for his aspiration.

The Akarigbo and Paramount ruler of Remo-land, Babatunde Ajayi, also gave his royal blessings and prayed for the success of the Vice President’s ambition.