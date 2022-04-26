2023 Presidency: Orji Kalu Drops Bid, Gives Condition To Rejoin Contest

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, has said he would no longer vie for the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He made the announcement on Tuesday in a post on his verified Instagram page, where he gave reasons for his decision.

Kalu, who was a two-term governor of Abia State, explained that there was no point in joining the contest without the full support of other regions.

According to him, four of the six geopolitical regions of the country have produced the President and Vice President at different times, leaving out the South East and North East regions.

The lawmaker stressed that should there be any fair clamour for the zoning of the 2023 presidency, such a person ought to emerge from either of the two regions that have yet to enjoy such a privilege.

Amid the call that the ticket be zoned to the South, he believes now is the time for leaders in the region to throw their weight behind the South East to produce the next President.

Kalu faulted the declaration by the non-Igbo politicians in the South – not just within the APC but the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) – who have announced their interest in the highest office of the land.

Should that be the case, he stated, it would no longer be unfair and unjust should the next Nigerian leader emerge from Daura, the hometown of the President.

Having pulled out of the presidential race, the lawmaker hinted that he would rather channel his energy towards return to the Senate at the end of the 9th National Assembly.

Read the full text of his message below: