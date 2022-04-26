Osinachi’s Death: Police Forward Autopsy Result To DPP For Prosecution

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command says the autopsy result of late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu is out.

A statement signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh says the result has been forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecution for vetting and possible prosecution.

“In accordance with standard best practices and in a bid to Demystify the circumstances surrounding the death of the popular gospel songstress Osinachi conducted an autopsy on the deceased. The result of the Autopsy is out and has been forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecution for vetting and possible prosecution,” Adeh explained.

She however did not give details of the autopsy.

Osinachi who was popular for the song, ‘Ekwueme’ died on April 8 after allegedly suffering from an internal injury in her chest following alleged maltreatment by her husband.

There have been several allegations by family members of the deceased, including her children and other close associates that the gospel singer had lived under the torture of her husband during their years of marriage.

This has sparked public outcry and national discourse on gender violence.

The police arrested Peter Nwachukwu, the alleged wife beater and have swung into investigation including conducting an autopsy at the National Hospital Abuja.

During a meeting between the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Usman Allali Baba and the Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen as well as the family members of Osinachi, the police boss assured that the matter would be investigated thoroughly and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

The FCT Command urged members of the public to exercise patience and trust in the process while due diligence is being observed in the pursuit of justice, as updates on the case will be communicated subsequently.