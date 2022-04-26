Russia Expels Three Swedish Diplomats

Moscow on Tuesday said it was expelling three diplomats from Sweden after Stockholm expelled three Russian diplomats over the conflict in Ukraine.

Russia’s foreign ministry said it summoned the Swedish ambassador to Russia and “strongly protested” the expulsion of Russian diplomats and Sweden’s “military support to the Kyiv regime”.

It also accused Sweden of “covering up the crimes of Ukrainian nationalists against the civilian population of Donbas and Ukraine,” referring to a region in eastern Ukraine, parts of which are controlled by pro-Russia separatists.

“In response to this, the Russian side decided to declare persona non grata three diplomats of the Swedish embassy in Russia,” the ministry said.

In early April, Sweden said it was expelling three Russian diplomats who conducted “illegal operations” there, following similar moves by other EU allies.