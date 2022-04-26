Senate Adjourns Plenary To Honour Late Nse Ekpenyong

The Senate has adjourned Tuesday’s plenary session in honour of a member of the House of Representatives, Nse Ekpenyong, who died on Saturday.

Until his death, the lawmaker represented Oron Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives and would have completed his second term in May 2023.

He was a former member of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly and a former deputy chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State.

Nse also represented Mbo, Okobo, Urueoffong Oruku and Udung-Uko in the Federal House of Representatives.

He was a one-term Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly member and the former state Deputy Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Akwa Ibom.

The late lawmaker attended St. Vincent Secondary School, Oti-Obor where he obtained his WASSCE, and Abia State Polytechnic where he obtained his National Diploma in 2011.