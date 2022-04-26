Usifo Ataga: Correctional Officers Harass Journalists, Bar Filming Of Chidinma Ojukwu

Some overzealous correctional officers harassed journalists in court on Tuesday when they tried to cover proceedings in the trial of Chidinma Ojukwu, the 300-level Mass Communication student of the University of Lagos.

Chidinma is standing trial alongside one Adedapo Quadri at the Lagos High Court, Tafawa Balewa Square for the alleged murder of the Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, Usifo Ataga.

While she was being led away from the court after the proceedings, the officers numbering about eight, in an unusual manner formed a ring around the defendant in an effort to shield her from public glare.

Four other fully armed officers, in a dangerous manner, pushed and harassed journalists, and covered their camera lenses all in a bid to prevent them from filming and recording.

The incident led to a shouting match between the officers, journalists, some lawyers and other litigants present but the correctional officers ignored everyone as they swiftly led the defendants away to their waiting vehicle.

Earlier during proceedings, the Lagos State’s Deputy Director of Public Prosecution, Adenike Oluwafemi called the representative of Access Bank to the witness box to tender the statement of accounts of the late Usifo Ataga.

The witness, Taofeek Lawal, an account officer told Justice Yetunde Adesanya that the bank got a subpoena from the court requesting it to present the statement of account as well as a certificate of identification of the deceased.

The prosecution then sought to tender the documents presented by the witness. With no objections from the defence team, the court admitted the documents in evidence.