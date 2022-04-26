Voters Registration: INEC Debunks Reports Of Resumption In Some Imo LGAs

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has debunked reports of the resumption of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in places where the exercise was earlier suspended in Imo State.

The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye Esq. described such allegations as misleading to the public and jeopardising the safety of registrants and officials.

“We appeal to the public to discountenance the purported resumption of the CVR in the three LGAs of Orsu, Njaba, and Ihitte Uboma. Such statements are capable of misleading the public and further jeopardising the safety of registrants and officials as well as the security of the Commission’s facilities”, he said in a statement on Tuesday.

The suspension of the exercise led to the unfortunate incident in the state where a staff of the commission was killed by gunmen in the state.

“It will be recalled that following the unfortunate incident in Imo State in which our staff was killed by gunmen in Ihitte Uboma Local Government Area, and reports of insecurity in other parts of the state.

“The Commission suspended the ongoing voter registration exercise in all the 54 additional centres created to facilitate the registration of voters across the state. The exercise is still confined to our State and Local Government Area offices except in Orsu, Njaba and Ihitte Uboma Local Government Areas where it is suspended indefinitely. The position of the Commission has not changed.

“While the Commission is not unmindful of the imperative of giving every eligible Nigerian the opportunity to register and vote in future elections, the safety and security of citizens involved in the exercise is a paramount concern”, the statement read in part.

Mr Okoye noted that the Commission will announce any new decision on the matter after consultation with the security agencies and critical stakeholders.

“The Commission has an organized and official means of communication and has been upfront with providing information to the general public.

For the avoidance of doubt, the Commission has not appointed any unofficial spokesperson for any of its activities”, the statement added.