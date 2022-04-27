2023 Polls: Nwajiuba Declares For Presidency, Picks APC Forms

The Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, has declared his interest to run for presidency in the 2023 general elections.

He made the declaration on Wednesday in Abuja shortly after receiving the nomination and expression of interest forms of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A coalition of youths across the country under the aegis of Project Nigeria Group purchased the forms for the minister – a week after the ruling party announced that its nomination and expression of interest forms cost N100 million.

While receiving the forms, Nwajiuba explained that his decision to run for the presidency was in recognition of President Muhammadu Buhari’s performance in the last seven years.

According to him, the President has achieved extraordinary feats in ensuring that the progressive ideas of his administration are established.

He stated that despite all the achievements by the current administration, a lot still needed to be done as many of the citizens were hungry, unemployed, and threatened by insecurity.

“Our calling today invites me to take up a work path that builds on the solid foundations that have been laid thus far, provides different paradigms for new challenges, and provides the platform for a vista that accommodates subject experts to pull together forces to meet our nation’s challenges,” he said.

“This is the path I propose to thread, having been properly schooled, experienced, and tested in the last 30 years of active politics.

“I, therefore, invite our dear party and its great men and women, to forge that trust in me as their new symbol of unity, growth, and regeneration, as we step into the future with renewed zeal and optimism.”