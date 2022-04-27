Advertisement
Afenifere Calls For Govt Of National Unity To Tackle Insecurity
The pan Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has called for a Government of National Unity (GNU) ahead of the 2023 general elections.
In a communique issued on Wednesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, Afenifere said that the national unity government would help tackle insecurity challenges and midwife a new Democratic Government.
The call followed a meeting held on Wednesday at the country home of its acting leader, Ayo Adebanjo, in Isanya Ogbo, Ogun State.
The group also berated the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration’s handling of the security challenges, saying that he lacked the capacity to resolve the country’s challenges, hence the need for a government of national unity.
It also accused the Federal Government of showing that it was incapable and unwilling to tackle the identified problems in the country.
In addition, Afenifere recommended that states that were ready for the management of a police force be allowed to establish one.
It, however, commended the performance of the Amotekun Security Network operating in the South West in collaboration with the security agencies.
According to the group, all criticisms against the establishment of the state police are unfounded and self-serving with the performances of the security outfit.
Read the full text of the communique issued by the group below:
The pan Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, held its second general meeting 2022 on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. The meeting held at the country home of the Acting Leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, in Isanya Ogbo, Ogun State.
The meeting was attended by some leaders and members of Afenifere from all the states in Yorubaland.
Among the leaders in attendance were the former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Senator Kofo Bucknor-Akerele, Chief Supo Sonibare as well as Chairmen and Members from the States.
The Ag. Leader welcomed Members and urged them to be more committed. The meeting deliberated extensively on various issues pertaining to the Nigerian nation, especially in the way they affect the Yorubas.
The meeting reviewed the various challenges that Nigeria is facing particularly the choking insecurity that is threatening the country very seriously. The situation is now so precarious that no part of the country is safe at any time.
The meeting also discussed the general elections slated for next year, 2023. An issue that Afenifere has been advocating, Restructuring, was also discussed once again.
After extensive deliberations, Afenifere resolved as follows:
The situation in the country is in a more decisive manner. In view of the seriousness of the situation and considering the fact that the present administration under President Muhammadu Buhari has shown that it is incapable and unwilling to tackle the identified problems, Afenifere hereby strongly advocates for a Government of National Unity.
Such a Government of National Unity is to tackle the insecurity problems and midwife a new Democratic Government.
Once again, Afenifere is reiterating its position that restructuring of the Nigerian State must take place before the much-vaunted elections.
We also recommend that States that are ready must be allowed to establish their own Police Forces. The performance of Amotekun Security Network in the South West in conjunction with the Nigerian Police has shown clearly that all the criticisms against State Police are unfounded and self-serving.
Signed by Afenifere National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi.