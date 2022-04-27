Afenifere Calls For Govt Of National Unity To Tackle Insecurity

The pan Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has called for a Government of National Unity (GNU) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

In a communique issued on Wednesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, Afenifere said that the national unity government would help tackle insecurity challenges and midwife a new Democratic Government.

The call followed a meeting held on Wednesday at the country home of its acting leader, Ayo Adebanjo, in Isanya Ogbo, Ogun State.

The group also berated the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration’s handling of the security challenges, saying that he lacked the capacity to resolve the country’s challenges, hence the need for a government of national unity.

It also accused the Federal Government of showing that it was incapable and unwilling to tackle the identified problems in the country.

In addition, Afenifere recommended that states that were ready for the management of a police force be allowed to establish one.

It, however, commended the performance of the Amotekun Security Network operating in the South West in collaboration with the security agencies.

According to the group, all criticisms against the establishment of the state police are unfounded and self-serving with the performances of the security outfit.

Read the full text of the communique issued by the group below: