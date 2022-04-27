Advertisement

FEC Meeting: Buhari Swears In Four Permanent Secretaries

Gloria Ume-Ezeoke  
Updated April 27, 2022
The newly appointed Permanent Secretary; Mrs. Beatrice Ejodamen Jedy-Agaba, Dr (Mrs). Mary Ada Ogbe, Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Mrs Solashade Yemi-Esan, Mallam Shehu Ibrahim, and Ms. Kachollen Shangti Daju during their swearing-in as the President presides over the Virtual FEC Meeting at the State House, Abuja. PHOTO:  SUNDAY AGHAEZE.APRIL 27TH 2022

 

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday swore in four permanent secretaries.

The event happened during the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting held at the State House in Abuja.

The new permanent secretaries include Mrs Beatrice Jeddy-Agba, Kachollom Daju, Malla Shehu Ibrahim, Dr Mary Ogbe.`

Those physically present at the oath-taking were the President Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Doctor Folashade Yemi-Esan.

Also in attendance were the ministers of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Justice, Abubakar Malami; Agriculture, Mohammed Mahmood; Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite; Labor and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige; Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu and that of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, among others.

Other ministers attended virtually from their various offices in Abuja.

Shortly after the meeting commenced, the cabinet observed a minute silence for a former Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture; Aviation, Tonye Graham-Douglas, who died recently at the age of 82.



