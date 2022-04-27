Nigeria Extradites Suspected ‘Yahoo Boy’ To US Over $148,000 Fraud

The Federal Government has extradited a wire fraud suspect popularly known as ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ to the United States over an alleged $148,000 fraud.

Adedunmola Gbadegesin is wanted in the US on a case of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering, the spokesman for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Wilson Uwujaren, disclosed in a statement on Wednesday.

He explained that the suspect was arrested in Nigeria on September 2, 2021, for allegedly defrauding an American lady living in Kentucky.

Uwujaren said the U.S. would prosecute the suspect for offences allegedly contravening Title 18, US Code, Section 1349 and 1956 (h).

READ ALSO: NDLEA Proposes Mandatory Drug Test For Presidential Aspirants, Others

He stated that Gbadegesin’s extradition was coordinated by the anti-graft agency following a request from the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF).

According to the EFCC, this followed a February 11, 2022 Order by Justice Daniel Osiagor of the Federal High Court, Lagos, in Suit No. FHC/L/CS/765/21.

The suit granted a request to extradite the suspect to the United States to answer criminal charges bordering on a romance scam, wire fraud, and money laundering.

Upon arriving in the United States, the suspect is billed to appear before a United States District Court for the District of New Mexico, where two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering have been filed against him.