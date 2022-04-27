Advertisement

Poland Detains Two Men For Spying For Russia

Channels Television  
Updated April 27, 2022
Poland’s special services said Wednesday that they have detained a Russian and a Belarusian on suspicion of spying for Russia.

“The suspects were detained by military police… They were both charged,” a spokesman for the services, Stanislaw Zaryn, said in a statement.

“The Russian and the Belarusian, acting on behalf of Russia’s intelligence services and against Poland, conducted reconnaissance operations on the functioning of the Polish armed forces, including the army’s deployment in the Polish-Belarus border zone,” he said.

The men were detained last week.

Earlier this month, Poland also detained a Russian suspected of gathering intelligence on Polish and NATO troops, as well as two Belarusian citizens accused of espionage.

In March, the EU member expelled 45 Russian diplomats for espionage.

AFP



