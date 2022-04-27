Police Shut Down Mammy Markets After Attack On Yobe Communities

The Yobe State Police Command has directed the shut down of all mammy markets across the state following the attack on local drinking joints in the Geidam and Gashua communities.

The police spokesperson, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Dungus Abdulkarim, in an exclusive interview with Channels Television revealed that other private drinking joints in the state would also be shut down till proper security measures are put in place.

He asked residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious movements to the security personnel, especially during the forthcoming Sallah festivities and Workers’ Day.

According to him, the measure is a temporary one aimed to forestall further attacks on soft targets.

The incident happened on Sunday night at a local drinking joint at Abasha ward in Gashua, the headquarters of Bade Local Government Council of the state.

The Chairman of Bade Local Government Area, Sanda Karabade, confirmed to Channels Television via telephone conversation that the three male and four female injured victims are receiving medical attention at Specialist Hospital in Gashua.

Gashua is located 187 kilometers away from Damaturu the state capital and is the hometown of Senate President Ahmed Lawan while Geidam which is the hometown of Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali-Baba, is located 177 kilometers away from Damaturu the state capital.

The town shares a border with the Niger Republic and Damasak, which is believed to be one of the strongholds of the terrorists in Borno state.