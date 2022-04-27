Super Falcons To Know AWCON Opponents On Friday

Nigeria’s senior women’s national team, the Super Falcons will know their opponents in this year’s Women Africa Cup of Nations (AWCON) when the draw ceremony is done on Friday in Morocco.

The Mohamed VI Complex in the North African kingdom has been scheduled to host the event, which will bundle the 12 teams qualified for the 12th edition of the tournament into three groups of four teams each.

2022 AWCON is scheduled to take place from July 2nd to 23rd.

Nine-time champions and cup holders Super Falcons have been selected as leaders of Group C, with host nation Morocco at the top of Group A while Cameroon will head Group B.

The other participating countries are Burkina Faso, Burundi, Senegal, South Africa, Togo, Tunisia, Botswana, Uganda, and Zambia.

Nigeria won the Women AFCON titles in 1998, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2016, and 2018. The 2020 competition was obliterated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Equatorial Guinea won the competition in 2008 and 2012 but have lost their venom and dazzle in the past few years and failed to reach this year’s finals.

The semi-finalists from the tournament in Morocco will represent Africa at the 32-team FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next year.