2023: Nigerians Want Positive Change, Not Next Level – Fintiri Slams APC

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, on Thursday slammed the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over its ‘next level’ mantra, saying Nigerians are tired of the administration.

While the APC swept to power in 2015 having campaigned under the ‘Change,’ the party retained its grip on power in 2019 on the ‘next level.’

But the governor wants the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to produce the best hands capable of solving the current challenges confronting the nation.

He made the remarks after undergoing the screening exercise by the party’s North-East zonal committee in Bauchi State, as he seeks re-election in his state.

“This country has suffered enough across all facets of life. We have to all work together the way we are doing now in trying to bring the best onboard so that we can do exactly what Nigerians are yearning for,” he said.

“What Nigerians are yearning for today is change, change that will bring positive impact in this country. We are tired of the next level; that has brought us to where we are today. I want to believe all of us are suffering, everybody is tired.”

Governor Fintiri, therefore, tasked the opposition party to position itself to take over leadership at all levels in the country.

He also called for cooperation among party members and selflessness to guarantee victory for the PDP at the polls next year.

This is coming barely two weeks after the governor declared his intention to seek re-election on the PDP platform.

Fintiri announced his intention at the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected local council chairpersons in Yola, the capital of Adamawa, saying he has decided to seek re-election to continue the developmental strides of his administration.