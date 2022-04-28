Cocaine Deal: Court Refuses To Grant Abba Kyari’s Co-Defendant Bail

The Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed a bail application filed by an Assistant Superintendent of Police, Bawa James, who is a co-defendant in the drug trafficking case preferred against suspended DCP Abba Kyari and others.

In a ruling, Justice Emeka Nwite holds that the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has succeeded in proving its argument beyond doubt why the court should not admit Mister James to a bail.

Justice Nwite further aligned with the argument of counsel for NDLEA, Joseph Sunday, that James is a flight risk and that he might jump bail.

The judge added that Mister James had failed to bring up strong evidence to challenge the NDLEA’s submission that the character of evidence against him is very serious.

The court has also given the NDLEA, the go-ahead, to review the facts of the case.