Gov Diri Orders Manhunt For APC Chieftain’s Killers

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has directed the police in the state to fish out the killers of a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Sunday Frank-Oputu.

Mr. Frank-Oputu was assassinated by yet to be identified gunmen on Tuesday night at his Yenagoa residence.

Governor Diri, who condemned the killing during the 73rd State Executive Council meeting in Government House, Yenagoa, on Wednesday, described the incident as most unfortunate and unacceptable.

He called on politicians to play politics devoid of violence and assured that those behind the dastardly act will be unmasked and made to face the wrath of the law.

The governor also expressed his condolences and that of the government to the immediate family of the deceased.

“We received the sad news of the assassination of Sunday Frank-Oputu. Let me say that killing does not settle scores. We cannot bequeath a state of killings to our children,” he said.

“Let us build our brothers and sisters, and not assassinate them. On behalf of our government, we send heartfelt condolences to the family.”