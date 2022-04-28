‘It Could Have Been Worse’: Ayade Praises Buhari For ‘Improvements’ In Security

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Insecurity in Nigeria could have worsened if not for President Muhammadu Buhari, the Cross River State Governor Ben Ayade, has said.

He spoke on Thursday when he featured as a guest on Channels Television’s breakfast show, Sunrise Daily.

“If President Buhari wasn’t president, the security condition of this country could have been worse but because you don’t trace the historical background of where we are, you won’t see what he has done,” the presidential aspirant said.

Nigerians, he argued, should not judge the President based on “isolated incidents”.

“President Muhammadu Buhari met a challenging situation, held it, and has been able to pull back the terrorist attacks and you judge him based on one occasional incident,” the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain said.

“If he was not there, it could have been worse than what he met. But he has made a lot of improvements.”

‘An International Conspiracy’

As far as the governor is concerned, tackling insecurity is way beyond the Nigerian leader, maintaining that there is an international dimension to it.

“Security has a very unique international dimension. Nigeria has so many essential elements. The solid minerals have also become a source of challenge for the nation,” he explained.

“International community, locally and across the whole globe has an eye on us. Most of the time in Africa if you have such solid minerals it’s just an invitation for a crisis because they will keep you unsettled so that they can do the exploitation.”

The governor claimed there is a conspiracy to destabilise the country with insecurity and called for partnerships to halt the trend.

“There is an international conspiracy against this nation. Nigeria is extremely lucky by the capacity of the sitting president,” Ayade added.

“The security issue we have is a global issue that is focused on keeping Nigeria unstable. It is far beyond the capacity of Nigeria’s president, it must be something the nation must cry to the international community and seek sophisticated digital, no contact warfare to be able to address it,” the governor said.