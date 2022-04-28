Advertisement

Klopp Signs New Liverpool Contract Until 2026

Channels Television  
Updated April 28, 2022
Liverpool’s German manager Jurgen Klopp takes a training session at the Axa training centre in Kirkby, north of Liverpool in north-west England on November 23, 2021, on the eve of their UEFA Champions League, Group B football match against Porto. Paul ELLIS / AFP

 

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has signed a new contract that will keep him at Anfield until 2026, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.

The German, whose previous deal was due to expire in 2024, said he was “delighted, humbled, blessed” to have signed the deal.

“There is just so much to love about this place,” he added. “I knew that before I came here. I got to know it even better after I arrived and now I know it more than ever before.

“Like any healthy relationship, it always has to be a two-way street — you have to be right for each other. The feeling we were absolutely right for each other is what brought me here in the first place and it’s why I’ve extended previously.”

Liverpool are chasing an unprecedented quadruple of trophies this season. They have already won the League Cup and face Chelsea in next month’s FA Cup final.

The Reds are just one point behind Premier League leaders Manchester City with five games to go and are 2-0 up after the first leg of their Champions League semi-final against Villarreal.

AFP



More on World News

Biden Proposes $33 Bn Package For Ukraine, Targets Russian Oligarchs

At Least Nine Killed By Bomb Blasts On Minibuses In Afghan City

Bitcoin Not A Panacea For Africa’s Economic Woes – IMF

‘Put The Cocaine Back In’: Elon Musk Jokes About Buying Coca-Cola

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV