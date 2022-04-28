Usifo Ataga’s Murder: Absence Of Prosecution Witness Stalls Chidinma Ojukwu’s Trial

The absence of prosecution witnesses in court on Thursday stalled the trial of Chidinma Ojukwu, for the alleged murder of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Super TV, Usifo Ataga.

The undergraduate and one Adedapo Quadri are standing trial alongside a third defendant, Chidinma’s sister, Chioma Egbuchu, on a nine-count charge bordering on conspiracy, murder, forgery, stealing, and being in possession of a stolen property.

They had all pleaded not guilty.

At the resumption of proceedings, the Lagos State’s Deputy Director of Public Prosecution, Adenike Oluwafemi, told the court that the scheduled witness, Bamidele Olusegun, a police officer, was absent on grounds of ill health.

She said, “Unfortunately my lord, he gave me a call, that he fell ill overnight and was on his way to the clinic. We sincerely apologize for the state of affairs and humbly pray that the matter is adjourned”.

Counsel to the second defendant, Mr Babatunde Busari, was not happy about the development.

“While I will not oppose a request for adjournment by the prosecution I wish to place on record that this would be the fourth or fifth time that the prosecution will request for an adjournment in this matter,” the lawyer told the court

Justice Yetunde Adesanya granted an adjournment at the instance of the prosecution and fixed May 5 for the continuation of the trial.