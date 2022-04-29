2023: Nnamani Declares For Presidency Under APC

Former Senate President Ken Nnamani has joined the 2023 presidential race on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

Nnamani said he is in the race to solve Nigeria’s problems.

According to him, his decision to join the race is in response to the imperative to provide competent and courageous leadership that will lead Nigeria out of its current difficult moments.

Nnamani noted that he is banking on his experience at the National Assembly to take Nigeria out of the woods.

He joins a long list of presidential aspirants in the APC such as former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.