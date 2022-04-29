2023: PDP Presidential Committee Begins Screening Of Aspirants

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commenced the screening of the 17 presidential aspirants at the Legacy House in Abuja.

The exercise, which is happening behind closed doors, is headed by the former Senate President David Mark.

In attendance is the Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike; former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim; former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; former Senate President Bukola Saraki; former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi, amongst other aspirants.

One of the aspirants, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, who has been screened, told journalists that the process is a simple one.

According to him, all the panel is out for is to verify their membership status, financial status, academic credentials, and other requirements for a presidential candidate as spelled out in the constitution.

The North West and North Central zone of the PDP is also screening its governorship aspirants at the Sokoto Governor’s Lodge and the Benue Governor’s Lodge respectively.