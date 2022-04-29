Advertisement

2023 Presidency: Pro-Tinubu Group Says No To APC Consensus

Channels Television  
Updated April 29, 2022
A file photo of a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

 

The South-West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA) group on Friday said it will not agree to a consensus arrangement for the selection of the All Progressives Congress’ presidential candidate.

Speaking in Abuja after purchasing the APC presidential form for Tinubu, Chairman of SWAGA, Sen. Dayo Adeyeye said all aspirants must be allowed to test their popularity at the party’s primaries.

Mr Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State, is one of many aspirants seeking to fly the APC’s flag for the 2023 presidential election.

Other candidates include the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

SWAGA was officially launched in October while Tinubu himself was recuperating in the United Kingdom.

The Group, backed by Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, believes Tinubu “understands the diverse nature of the Nigerian economy.”



