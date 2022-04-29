Ekiti Election: Buhari Endorses Oyebanji For Governor

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday presented the flag of the All Progressives Congress to Mr Abiodun Oyebanji, the party’s flagbearer in the forthcoming Ekiti elections.

The election is scheduled for June 18.

“You have served Ekiti State in many capacities, including as Chief of Staff, Commissioner, and Secretary to the State Government. Being Governor will just be continuity of service. I honestly wish you the best of luck,” the President said, as quoted in a statement signed by spokesperson Femi Adesina.

The candidate was led to the President by National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore, and Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi.

The National Chairman said APC was planning to win the contest, “by the grace of God,” adding that it was the reason the candidate was being presented for presidential blessings.

Governor Fayemi said Oyebanji had been involved in governance in Ekiti in the past 20 years, and has acquitted himself creditably.