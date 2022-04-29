Advertisement

Mohamed Salah, Sam Kerr Win English Football Writers’ Awards

Channels Television  
Updated April 29, 2022
A Photo combination of Liverpool Foward Mohamed Salah and an Australian professional soccer player who plays as a forward for Chelsea in the FA Women’s Super League, Sam Kerr.

 

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been voted footballer of the year by sportswriters in England, while Chelsea’s Australian striker Sam Kerr won the women’s award.

Salah took 48 percent of the vote for the Football Writers’ Association award, ahead of Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.

Salah, whose 30 goals this season have spearheaded Liverpool’s bid for a quadruple of trophies, is in talks about a new contract, with the club increasingly hopeful the Egyptian international will stay at Anfield.

The 29-year-old wins the football writers’ award for the second time.

Players from the two clubs locked in the Premier League title race, Liverpool and Manchester City, dominated the votes, with nine of manager Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool squad nominated and a total of six City players recognised.

Kerr, whose 18 goals have helped Chelsea top the Women’s Super League table, claimed 40 percent of the vote with Arsenal’s Dutch international forward Vivianne Miedema in second place and Lauren Hemp of Manchester City third.

Salah and Kerr, 28, are set to receive their awards at the Footballer of the Year dinner in London on May 5.

FWA chair Carrie Brown said: “Both Mo and Sam have been outstanding this season, breaking records for both club and country.

“As well as their performances on the pitch, they are leaders and standard bearers of excellence at their clubs and respective leagues.”



More on Sports

Klopp Unsure If His Own Liverpool Deal Will Persuade Salah To Stay

Arteta Backs Arsenal Youngsters To Cope With Top-Four Pressure

Man Utd Manager Ralf Rangnick Named Austria Coach

Aston Villa To Face Leeds In Brisbane Pre-Season Friendly

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV