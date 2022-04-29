PDP Committee Disqualifies Two Presidential Candidates After Screening

The Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential screening committee has disqualified two of its aspirants.

Chairman of the committee, Sen. David Mark announced this on Friday after the committee concluded its screening of the party’s 17 aspirants.

Sen. Mark did not disclose the identity of the disqualified candidates.

He said they did not meet up with the requirements for the position they were contesting for.

The disqualified candidates are expected to forfeit the N40 million each of them paid for the expression of interest and nomination forms.

The screening, according to one of the aspirants – Sen Anyim Pius Anyim – was designed to verify the candidates’ membership and financial status, academic credentials, and other requirements for a presidential candidate as spelled out in the constitution.