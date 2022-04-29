Police Repel Attacks On Katsina, Rescue Kidnapped Victims, Recover AK-47 Rifles

Police operatives in Katsina have repelled terrorists’ attacks at Marina, Garin Zaki, Kadage, and Yar-tsamiya villages in Safana, Batsari, Kurfi, and Musawa Local government areas of the state.

In the course of repelling the terrorists’ attack, one terrorist was neutralised and three kidnapped female victims were rescued. Three AK-47 rifles with fifteen (15) rounds of 7.62MM live ammunition and two (2) operational motorcycles of the terrorists were recovered.

The Police Spokesman, SP Gambo Isah, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

“On 26/04/2022, at about 0010hrs, a distress call was received that terrorists in their numbers, armed with AK-47 rifles, attacked Marina village, Safana LGA. Consequently, DPO Safana led a combined team of police and vigilante groups to the area and engaged the terrorists in a gun duel.

“The team succeeded in repelling their attack, recovered one (1) AK-47 rifle and two (2) operational motorcycles belonging to the terrorists.

“On 26/04/2022 at about 0900hrs, a distress call was received that terrorists in their numbers, on motorbikes, shooting sporadically with AK-47 rifles, attacked Kadage village, Kurfi LGA and rustled some domestic animals,” his statement read.

“DPO Kurfi Division led a team of policemen to the area, engaged the hoodlums into a fierce gun duel. One of the terrorists was neutralized and all the rustled animals were recovered. Many terrorists escaped with gunshot wounds.

“On 26/04/2022 at about 0900hrs, based on credible intelligence, the Command succeeded in recovering two more AK-47 rifles and eleven (11) rounds of 7.62mm ammunition in connection with the incident of 21/04/2022 that occurred at Tsamiyar Gamzako village, Kafur LGA of the state in which two terrorists were neutralized, one AK 47 rifle and two locally fabricated pistols were recovered. An investigation is ongoing with a view to arresting the fleeing hoodlums.”

READ ALSO: Armed Robbers Attack Bullion Van In Imo Community

The statement further noted that “On 25/04/2022 at about 0010hrs, a distress call was received that terrorists, on motorbikes, shooting sporadically with AK-47 rifles, attacked Garin Zaki village, Batsari LGA, kidnapped three women and rustled some domestic animals. The DPO led a combined team of police and vigilante to the area, engaged the hoodlums in a fierce gun duel, and rescued three kidnapped women and fifteen (15) rustled cows belonging to the villagers.

“Today, 28/04/2022 at about 0930hrs, based on credible intelligence, the Command intercepted and recovered one motor vehicle, Toyota, Corolla, 2003 model, Silver colour, with registration number EPE 704 FQ, LAGOS, stolen at gunpoint from Abuja. On receipt of the report, DPO Danja Division led a team of policemen and blocked Bakori – Hunkuyi Road, Danja LGA. On sighting the police team, the hoodlum abandoned the motor vehicle and took to their heels. The Command has already established contact with the owner as investigations are ongoing.”

The Commissioner of Police, Katsina State Command, CP Idrisu Dabban Dauda, therefore, commended and appreciated the efforts of the police and vigilante in repelling the terrorists.

He assured members of the public that the police will continue to deal decisively with recalcitrant terrorists until they are all brought to book. The commissioner also urged them to continue to cooperate with security agencies by giving out useful information that will assist them.