VIDEO: Amaechi Visits Sanwo-Olu, Says Nigeria Needs A Young And Vibrant President

Channels Television  
Updated April 29, 2022

 

The Minister of Transportation and presidential aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rotimi Amaechi, says there is a need to focus on electing a young, vibrant and experienced person like him as the next president of Nigeria in 2023.

Amachi made this declaration while speaking in Lagos State during his consultation visit to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the State House in Marina.

Amaechi and his entourage were also at the palace of the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu where the monarch prayed for him and the nation.



