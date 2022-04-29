‘We Told Him Not To Do It’; Yul Edochie’s Brother Speaks On Actor’s Second Marriage

Uche Edochie, artist and brother to Nollywood star, Yul Edochie has shared his thoughts on the recent controversy surrounding Yul, following his marriage to his second wife, Judy Moghalu.

“We told Yul not to do it. He did it anyway,” Uche said in a statement in the early hours of Friday.

According to him, the union happened out of the blue and he described the situation as unfair, stating that his first wife, Mary never signed up for polygamy.

While acknowledging that the family does not approve of the situation, he also cautioned Nigerians not to be quick to judge anyone.

“If the average person walks in Yul’s shoes for one year, they will get five or more women pregnant. So don’t be quick to judge if you have not lived that life. Most people will do worse,” Uche said.

Read the full statement below.

“Hello guys. So my younger brother Yul Edochie just married a second wife out of the blue and Nigerians are freaking out. I get it. We are all shocked. I am a low-key type of guy and I have tried to mind my own business but this circus is chasing me around too. So here is my take.

“I see two main problems here. His first wife Mary, a wonderful woman and my sister-in-law did not go into a relationship with my brother agreeing to be part of a polygamous marriage. That’s the first problem. So I feel for Mary. It is not fair on her. My family is not in support. This is not what we do and we are trying our best to console Mary. What else can we do?

“The second issue is that Yul is not a Muslim. If he was a Muslim, no one will be talking about this. Muslims marry as many wives as they want and nobody says shit. Traditional rulers and traditionalists of sorts do the same thing too and the Nigerian constitution recognizes polygamy as a legal marital union. Maybe we should burn that bloody constitution.

“We told Yul not to do it. He did it anyway. Have you ever tried controlling an adult when it comes to relationships? Good luck with that. Yul is an adult who feels marrying a second woman is the best way to own up to his mistakes and make things right. It took a lot of courage for him to do this too.

“A Muslim marries two or more wives and his people throw a party. Totally normal. A Christian does the same thing and he is the worst human being alive. It is tough. Women throw themselves at famous people so bad that it is suffocating. If the average person walks in Yul’s shoes for one year, they will get five or more women pregnant. So don’t be quick to judge if you have not lived that life. Most people will do worse.

“So this is Yul’s new baby with his new wife. Beautiful boy. Children are a gift from God. It is the circumstances of their birth that gets us all riled up about what’s right and wrong. I wish them all luck. Maybe Yul should become a Muslim and shut this circus down. It is said that life is what happens when we are making other plans. I was minding my own business. And now this. Fantastic.”

This reaction comes days after the famed Nollywood actor and son of veteran Pete Edochie, announced that he had taken a second wife.

He made the announcement in a post celebrating his newborn son, saying he loves him just like his other four children from his marriage of 17 years.

Many Nigerian, however, were shocked by the news sparking conversations about polygamy and adultery.

Nigerians were not the only ones displeased by the development. His first wife Mary took to his comments section and wrote “May God judge you both”.

Judy who is a long-time friend and colleague to Yul, has also come under fire for getting involved with a married man.