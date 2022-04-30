2022 UTME: Candidates Can Now Print Notification Slips, Says JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has directed all candidates who registered for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to start printing their 2022 UTME notification slips from Saturday.

JAMB’s Director of Information and Technology Services, Mr Fabian Okoro, made the announcement via a statement released to JAMBULLETIN ahead of this year’s exercise.

According to the statement, the 2022 UTME notification slip is available for printing by all candidates who registered for the examination scheduled to hold from May 6 to 14.

Okoro stressed that the printing of examination notification slip was compulsory for all candidates, as it enables them to know the venue, date, session and time of their examination.

“All candidates are advised to print slips on time so as to know the location of their examination centres, date of their scheduled sessions and time of the examination beforehand, especially with the adjustment in examination schedules this year,” he said.

“This would guide them in making necessary arrangements ahead of the exercise as the board frowns at lateness to its examination; no excuses would be entertained from any candidates as a stitch in time, saves nine.

“Candidates need not visit any CBT centres for the printing of the notification slip as it can be done at any available internet point, be it private or public. To print the slip, candidates are to visit https://www.jamb.gov.ng then click on 2022 UTME slip printing then insert registration number to print.”

The slip contains candidates’ important details such as registration number, the centre to which they were to sit the examination within their chosen examination town, and the expected time to be at the centre.

In a related development, the board insisted that all candidates would be checked into the examination hall using the Biometric Verification Machine (BVM) – a register of attendance in line with its policy of ‘no biometric verification, no examination’.

It stressed that no examination would be rescheduled for whatever reason, saying candidates must prepare ahead and stay close to their examination venues and if possible, pay a prior visit to their centres before the date of the examination.

JAMB asked candidates to be careful not to run afoul of the law, especially at it relates to prohibited items, saying necessary sanctions would be meted out to violators of its code of conduct.

These include flash drives, smart watches, calculators, recorders, mobile phones, spy reading glasses and jewelleries, among others.