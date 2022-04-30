2022 WAFCON: Super Falcons, Banyana Banyana To Clash Again

The 2022 Women’s African Cup of Nations will have a repeat of the Nigeria against South Africa battle.

The Super Falcons have been drawn to play Banyana Banyana, Botswana and Burundi in Group C of the 14th Women Africa Cup of Nations taking place 2nd – 23rd July in Morocco.

Nigeria and South Africa faced off in the same group at the last edition of the competition in Ghana, with the South African ladies winning by the odd goal.

Both teams met again in the final, which ended scoreless after regulation and extra time. The Super Falcons eventually triumphed 4-3 on penalties to win a record 9th title.

READ ALSO: Super Falcons To Know AWCON Opponents On Friday

Host nation Morocco lead Group A which also has Burkina Faso, Senegal, and Uganda, while Cameroon head Group B where they compete with Zambia, Tunisia, and Togo.

The semi-finalists from the tournament will represent Africa at the first-ever 32-team FIFA Women’s World Cup finals, to be hosted by New Zealand and Australia in the summer of next year.

GROUP A

Morocco

Burkina Faso

Senegal

Uganda

GROUP B

Cameroon

Zambia

Tunisia

Togo

GROUP C

Nigeria

South Africa

Burundi

Botswana