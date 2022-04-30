Eid-el-fitr: Sultan Declares Monday As Sallah Day In Nigeria

The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has declared Monday as the first day of Shawwal 1443AH in Nigeria.

The Sultan made the declaration in a statement on Saturday signed by Prof. Sambo Junaidu, the Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs Sultanate Council, Sokoto.

He said the Sultanate Council Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs in Conjunction with the National Moon Sighting Committee did not receive any report from various Moon Sighting committees across the country.

READ ALSO: Lawan, Gbajabiamila Ask Nigerians To Pray For Security As Ramadan Fast Begins

He said therefore, Sunday is the 30th day of the month of Ramadan 1443AH.

The Sultan said he has accepted the report and accordingly declared Monday as the first day of Shawwal 1443AH, Day of Eid-el-Fitr.

He felicitated with Nigerian Muslims and wished them God’s guidance and blessings.

He urged Muslims to continue to pray for peace progress and development of the country and wished all Nigerians happy Eid-el-Fitr.