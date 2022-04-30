‘No Lives Lost’ After NYSC Coaster Bus Catches Fire In Warri

The National Youth Service Corps in Delta State has dispelled reports making the rounds on social media that some Corps Members died in a fire incident involving a Coaster bus belonging to the College of Education, Warri.

According to a statement signed by the NYSC Delta State coordinator, Alao Olusegun, the vehicle was scheduled to convey Corps Members that served in the Institution to Asaba for their Passing-Out Ceremony.

However, the fire incident did not lead to any casualty, Olusegun said.

READ ALSO: Lawan Seeks ‘Speedy’ End To ASUU Strike

According to the statement, all the Corps Members in the bus made it to Asaba for the ceremony and the vehicle has been returned to the College for repairs.

Bus full of NYSC members burst into flames in Warri. Wow pic.twitter.com/Oajt6Vr1HB — FAMES THE TECH MAN (@eronsjohnson) April 29, 2022

See full statement below: