‘No Lives Lost’ After NYSC Coaster Bus Catches Fire In Warri
The National Youth Service Corps in Delta State has dispelled reports making the rounds on social media that some Corps Members died in a fire incident involving a Coaster bus belonging to the College of Education, Warri.
According to a statement signed by the NYSC Delta State coordinator, Alao Olusegun, the vehicle was scheduled to convey Corps Members that served in the Institution to Asaba for their Passing-Out Ceremony.
However, the fire incident did not lead to any casualty, Olusegun said.
According to the statement, all the Corps Members in the bus made it to Asaba for the ceremony and the vehicle has been returned to the College for repairs.
Bus full of NYSC members burst into flames in Warri. Wow pic.twitter.com/Oajt6Vr1HB
— FAMES THE TECH MAN (@eronsjohnson) April 29, 2022
See full statement below:
*RE: DELTA FIRE INCIDENT; NO LIFE WAS LOST*
The attention of NYSC Management, Delta State has been drawn to reports making the rounds in the social media to the effect that some Corps Members lost their lives in a fire incident that involved a Coaster bus belonging to the College of Education, Warri.
The said vehicle was scheduled to convey Corps Members that served in the Institution to Asaba for their Passing-Out Ceremony.
However, contrary to what some online reporters peddled, indeed, there was a mild fire incident involving the Coaster bus, however, there was no casualty.
For emphasis, no Corps Member was lost to the mild fire incident that did not consume the bus, and equally, there was no hospitalisation whatsoever.
All the Corps Members in the bus made it to Asaba for the ceremony and the vehicle returned to the College for repairs.
I wish to implore journalists, particularly online reporters to always verify stories before rushing to publish to avoid misinformation.
Alao, Olusegun
State Coordinator
NYSC Delta State