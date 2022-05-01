Insurgency: Remain Dogged, Unrelenting In Routing Criminal Elements – COAS Tells Troops

As the nation battles insurgency in the North-East, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has charged troops participating in ongoing operations to remain dogged and unrelenting in routing out criminal elements.

Yahaya, who gave the charge on Sunday during a routine operational visit to the headquarters of the Joint Task Force (JTF) in Borno State to assess the level of successes recorded thus far, called on troops to be more decisive in routing the criminal elements from their enclaves.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu.

“General Yahaya enjoined troops to continue to decimate the insurgents and deny them freedom of action. This he said, will provide a safe environment and opportunity for other elements of national power to play their statutory roles in the fight against terrorism and insurgency in the theatre,” the statement partly read.

The army chief arrived at the theatre of operations in the company of some principal staff officers, where he was given an update on the ongoing Operation Desert Sanity and Operation Lake Sanity.

He equally expressed satisfaction with the successes so far, urging them to remain vigilant and proactive during the Sallah celebration.