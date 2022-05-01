Sallah: Final Victory Against Terrorists Is Within Sight – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated Muslims on the Eid Mubarak celebrations, reiterating his administration’s commitment to tackling terrorism in the country.

Buhari in a statement on Sunday by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, said the final victory against Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province is within sight.

The President said with the designation of bandit groups as terrorists, the challenges of banditry and kidnapping are being tackled differently in the North-western and North Central states.

According to him, the Federal Government is getting the latest military acquisitions across the region to thwart acts of terror.

“After a period of fasting and reflection, this year, we have cause to welcome the occasion in hope. The battle waged against terrorists who falsely masquerade under the name of Islam is approaching its conclusion,’’ said the President.

“The fight has been long and hard. The final victory is within sight. Boko Haram and its offshoots’ final embers are now fading.

“Last month, the leader of ISWAP was killed in an airstrike. Since the New Year, thousands of fighters have surrendered to enter rehabilitation programmes. The territories they used to occupy are now seeing the return of those who were forced to flee their barbarity. Normality is finally beginning to return to the Northeast. It is a long process. Yet it is one we are, together, now embarking upon.”

On crude oil theft and illegal bunkering in the South-South region, the President said his administration is equally getting impressive reports of the special operations to curb the menace.

One of such commendable reports is the impounding of millions of illegally refined products with several illegal refineries being destroyed.

He also gave the approval for the establishment of a Naval Base in Oguta, Imo State to tackle the security challenges in the South-East zone.

He added, “While we are making progress cleaning the environment, some evil people are busy causing more pollution and destruction.

‘‘In response to the disturbing rise in criminal attacks targeting law enforcement and public facilities in the South-East, concerted military operations to rid the region of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN) elements have, in recent weeks, led to the overrunning of IPOB/ESN bases, the seizure of weapons and the arrest of a large number of suspects.

“The reinvigoration of the war against drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking is also showing positive results as shown by the arrest of over 12, 300 offenders including seven drug barons: the conviction of 1,400, counseling and rehabilitation of about 8,000 drug users.

“The seizure of over 3.4 million kilograms of drugs and cash worth over N130 billion, all in 2021 has been recorded while the first Quarter of this year has seen the arrest of no fewer than 3,536 offenders including security personnel and a well-known billionaire drug baron. The seizure of more than 65,000 tons of assorted drugs in this period sets a record for the nation.”

On the efforts made to boost the personnel of security operatives, President Buhari granted approvals for the promotion of more than 3,500 officers, the procurement of operational equipment, and training for personnel, and buildings for residential barracks.

This is even as he directed increased coordination and cooperation among security agencies, saying that an end has been brought to a silo approach among the agencies, assuring that there will be no shortage of funds to provide security for the citizens.