Workers’ Day: Let’s Continue To Merge Efforts To Produce Better Nigeria – Tinubu

Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has charged Nigerians to work in harmony to produce a better country for themselves and future generations.

On the occasion of Workers’ Day, the APC leader said as the nation celebrates the day, “let us as Nigerians dedicate ourselves to a hopeful future.”

In a statement by his Media Office to commemorate the day, Tinubu also enjoined everyone to do what is necessary to pave and ease the way for the Nigerian labourer.

“Let us dedicate this day and ourselves to the fair and unassailable proposition that every worker is entitled to an equitable wage representing the value of their labour and effort,” he said.

“Labour is the backbone of a nation. Our nation’s labourers are the daily unsung heroes of society. The work they performed helps define our nation. The goods and services their efforts provide are the basis of our collective well-being.

“Today is Workers’ Day. It is a day for us to fully celebrate the Nigerian worker. You face many obstacles, but you persevere and thrive even in the most difficult situations and hard times. So many workers wake before dawn and continue their labour until well after dusk. Their industry and commitment are remarkable; their sacrifice, inspiring. Today, I join all Nigerians in celebrating the hard work and productivity of Nigerian workers around the country. Without them, there is no production, no progress, no development and no better tomorrow.

“Nigerians everywhere continue to produce goods and services, applying their skills, ingenuity, and pursuit of a better way in all fields of economic endeavour, from factory to farm, from large to small businesses, from using traditional skills in established ways to deploying technology to create new skills and tomorrow’s new products. Through their hard endeavour, our nation’s workers embody the best of us and rekindle hope for our nation’s future. Work not only provides a livelihood it adds greater meaning and purpose to the lives of those who actually labour.

“Let us celebrate those who labour for our collective good and prosperity. Let us also dedicate our labour to provide the best products and services our society and its people need. Every day that we show up to work and contribute the best of ourselves to the labour at hand is a day we contribute to the betterment of our communities.

“May we do what is necessary to pave and ease the way for the Nigerian labourer. Let us dedicate this day and ourselves to the fair and unassailable proposition that every worker is entitled to an equitable wage representing the value of their labour and effort. That no one who works for a living should live in poverty. That no one shall work in unacceptable and dangerous conditions.

“No one shall experience discrimination and bigotry on the job. All forms of harassment of female workers and unfair treatment of the physically challenged must end. And those who are now elderly and retire are duly entitled to timely and full payment of the pensions owed them for their years of labour and toil for the benefit of this nation.

“In a certain sense, everyone is a worker, and we all have roles to play in the progress of our nation. Extra burden, however, is placed upon a nation’s leaders. We must create the economic and political space so that our workforce may thrive and achieve its fullest expression. As such we must set the tone for the entire community by embodying diligence, selflessness, and productive purpose so that the rest of society may follow in this manner.

“As we acknowledge and celebrate the Nigerian worker on this day, let us as Nigerians, dedicate ourselves to a hopeful future where our individual and collective efforts merge in harmony to produce a better Nigeria for ourselves and future generations. God bless the workers. God bless Nigeria.”