Governors Seek Prayer For Security, Unity At Eid-El-Fitr

Governors across the country have congratulated the people in their respective states, especially the Muslims on the occasion of the Eid-El-Fitr which signals the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

As Muslim faithful in Nigeria join their counterparts around the world in celebration, this year’s Eid-El-Fitr coincides with the commemoration of the annual international Workers’ Day.

The people of were among the first to be greeted by their governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, who congratulated them on the successful completion of the fast.

“May Almighty Allah make Eid a great occasion for interaction, harmony, tolerance, and happiness for all,” he was quoted in a statement by his press secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou.

Governor Fintiri who described peace as an essential ingredient to the development of any country, urged the people to keep praying and working for the peace and unity of the country and Adamawa State.

Glad that the people would be celebrating without the restrictions of COVID-19 this year, he admonished Nigerians to focus on the things that bind them together and eschew issues capable of dividing the country, especially going into a political year.

The governor also challenged Nigerians to see the nation’s diversity beyond artificial divisions such as ethnic and religious differences and abide strictly by the teachings of the Holy Quaran as propagated by the Holy Prophet Mohammed.

“Sacrifices you have all made during the holy month of Ramadan should draw everyone closer to the Almighty Allah,” he said.

“I enjoin all our Muslim brothers and sisters to draw enduring lessons from the holy month of Ramadan, which include personal sacrifices and self-denial. I call on you to emulate the good virtues and teachings of Prophet Mohammed.”

According to Governor Fintiri, Adamawa is known for peace and it is important for citizens and residents of the state to ensure the hard-earned peace is sustained.

“On behalf of my family, the good people and government of Adamawa State, I heartily felicitate and rejoice with all the citizens and residents of our dear state as we celebrate Eid El-Fitr,” he said.

Peaceful Nigeria

In Cross River State, Governor Ben Ayade congratulated the Muslim community for fasting successfully through the 30-day Ramadan period and urged them to imbibe the teachings of Prophet Muhammed on the essence of the religious obligation.

“This is the time, more than ever before, to connect to the virtue of love, compassion, unity and generosity which Prophet Muhammed symbolises and which the holy month of Ramadan taught us,” he said in a statement by his media aide, Christian Ita.

The governor appealed to the Muslim Ummah, particularly in Cross River State to shun divisive tendencies capable of drawing back the country’s wheel of progress and development.

He also urged Muslims in the state to be law-abiding and continue to pray for a peaceful Nigeria, especially as the country prepares for elections “because with prayers and supplications to God every problem is surmountable”.

“I call on you, dear Muslim brothers and sisters who have been part of us in the state and government to at all times adhere to the essence of Ramadan and the teachings of Prophet Muhammed by showing tolerance, generosity, love and unity as well as by embracing mutual co-existence among the diverse ethnic nationalities in the country, especially in our dear state, Cross River,” Governor Ayade said.

“Divided, we achieve nothing but united, we achieve all, even beyond our expectations. Let us, therefore, be closely knitted in brotherhood and in love to advance the cause of unity and progress in our country, especially as another political transition draws near.”

While wishing Muslims a wonderful and peaceful Eid-El-Fitri celebration, he enjoined them “not to stop the act of spiritual rejuvenation as recorded during the holy month of Ramadan.”

Freedom Of Worship

In neighbouring Rivers State, Governor Nyesom Wike congratulated the Muslim faithful for the successful fasting period and its attendant benefits of purification.

He called on all Nigerians to draw the lessons of piety, love, justice, fairness, equity, peaceful co-existence with others, tolerance, honesty and dedication derived from the teachings of the Holy Prophet all through the Ramadan period.

The governor, in a statement by his media aide, Kelvin Ebiri, assured the people of Rivers that his administration would continue to promote religious tolerance and the right environment for the freedom of worship.

Vigilant And Steadfast

For Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, the discipline and sacrifice Muslim faithful exhibited throughout the holy month of Ramadan deserve commendation.

He prayed Allah to accept their ibadah and assured residents of Taraba that their welfare would remain the priority of his administration.

The governor added that all would be done to create and sustain the desired ambience of peace for them to pursue their legitimate activities.

He, however, condemned the recent bomb explosions in the state and expressed sympathy with those who lost their relations and those who sustained injuries.

Governor Ishaku urged the people to be vigilant and remain steadfast in their prayers for Allah to expose and punish those behind this evil against innocent people.

He solicited the support and full participation of the people in the political transition process that has already begun in the state and the country at large to ensure the election of the right calibre of leaders for the state and the country.

Nigeria’s Progress

Meanwhile, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has called on Muslims, and indeed all Nigerians, to continue to pray fervently to God for the peace, security, unity and progress of the country.

He congratulated Muslims as they celebrate Eid-el-Fitr and wished them the blessings and guidance of Allah as he urged Nigerians to embrace peace, love, tolerance and sacrifice which were the exemplary virtues of the Holy Prophet Mohammed.

The governor, therefore, prayed for a peaceful and pleasant celebration, stressing that the significance of the Islamic event towards the enhancement of peace, security, unity and progress of the nation was enduring.

Successful Election

In Yobe, Governor Mai Mala Buni also felicitated with the good people of the state, saying the Ramadan fasting had in the last one month inculcated the virtues of patience, devotion, self-control, humility, kindness, forgiveness, altruism, and other virtues of Islam that should be extended beyond the month of Ramadhan for a just and peaceful society.

He reminded the people on Zakatul Fitr or giving out measures of foodstuff to the needy at the end of the fasting period, to give them a sense of belonging during the festive period.

Governor Buni prayed to Almighty Allah to accept the acts of ibadah worship and supplications made for the full return of peace and prosperity in Yobe State and Nigeria.

He admonished the people to continue supporting government policies and programmes with an assurance that his administration would provide more infrastructural development to improve the lives of the people.

The governor charged the people to be conscious and vigilant on strange movements and objects, and to report such in their vicinity to security agents.

He also urged them to remain peaceful and law-abiding as the 2023 elections set in, saying, peace is a necessary tool for successful election and development.

Accordingly, the governor called on the people to get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to fully participate in the 2023 general elections.

“All political parties are enjoined to promote peaceful electioneering, devoid of rancour to promote the spirit of sportsmanship in politics and to strengthen Nigeria’s democracy,” he said.

“I also wish to commend the Nigerian Armed Forces, other security operatives and the vigilante groups for their patriotism and gallantry in the fight against insurgency and other crimes.”

A Great Nation

Just like his colleagues, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, has congratulated the Muslim Ummah for witnessing this year’s Eid-el-Fitri festival.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, he described Ramadan as an important pillar of Islam, saying it was fulfilling for the Muslim faithful to participate in the exercise and see its end.

Governor Fayemi believes Eid-el-Fitri is the crowning of the blessings received during the Holy month which draw the faithful closer to the Almighty Allah.

He said the lessons taught by Ramadan and learnt during the Holy month by the faithful would continue to shape their daily lives for a better relationship with their Creator and fellow human beings.

The governor called on the Muslim faithful not to relent in their supplications to the Almighty Allah for Nigeria to overcome its challenges and fulfill its potentials as a great nation.

He also urged the Muslim Ummah to pray for peace, harmony and tranquillity in the ‘Land of Honour’ before, during and after the June 18 governorship election, stressing that God answers the prayers of the faithful.