IGP Orders Enhanced Air Surveillance, Deploys Choppers To Strategic Areas

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has deployed four choppers for enhanced aerial surveillance, police authorities said on Monday.

Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, in a statement said the move is to support police operatives who have been deployed to intensify patrol and ensure adequate security for all and sundry across the country.

READ ALSO: Governors Seek Prayer For Security, Unity At Eid-El-Fitr

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, in furtherance of his directive and commitment to continually provide security, released funds and required logistics to facilitate the operations,” the police spokesman said.

He called on “Nigerians to remain calm, go about their lawful businesses and celebrations and render necessary help to our officers and men on duty while we continue and sustain our patrols. We are available to serve you, even, better at all times”.